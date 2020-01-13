Meteorite contains 7-billion-year-old stardust, the oldest material on Earth

A meteorite that fell 50 years ago in Australia contains stardust that formed 5 to 7 billion years ago -- the oldest solid material ever found on Earth -- scientists say.



Recent related news from verified sources Oldest material on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia The oldest of 40 tiny dust grains trapped inside the meteorite fragments dated from about 7 billion years ago, about 2.5 billion years before the sun, Earth and...

Hindu 2 hours ago Reuters Also reported by • BBC News

Seven-billion-year-old stardust is the oldest stuff on Earth Microscopic grains of dead stars are the oldest known material on the planet - older than the moon, Earth and the solar system itself. By examining chemical...

New Zealand Herald 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this