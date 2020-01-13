Global  

Meteorite contains 7-billion-year-old stardust, the oldest material on Earth

Monday, 13 January 2020
A meteorite that fell 50 years ago in Australia contains stardust that formed 5 to 7 billion years ago -- the oldest solid material ever found on Earth -- scientists say.
 The oldest solid material known to have ever fallen to Earth was found inside of a meteorite.

