Scientists have discovered the oldest solid material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust trapped inside a meteorite. This stardust provides evidence for a 'baby boom' of new stars that formed 7 billion years ago, contrary to thinking that star formation happens at a steady, constant rate.



Recent related videos from verified sources This Is What A 4.6 Billion-Year-Old Frozen Fossil Revealed About Our Solar System This Is What A 4.6 Billion-Year-Old Frozen Fossil Revealed About Our Solar System Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:10Published on December 3, 2019 Scan Of 4.6-Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Reveals Fossilized Ice A scan of a 4.6-billion-year-old meteorite revealed the first evidence that frozen water was incorporated into the space rocks’ matrix during formation. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:37Published on November 26, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Meteorite contains 7-billion-year-old stardust, the oldest material on Earth A meteorite that fell 50 years ago in Australia contains stardust that formed 5 to 7 billion years ago -- the oldest solid material ever found on Earth --...

FOXNews.com 3 hours ago



Oldest material on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia The oldest of 40 tiny dust grains trapped inside the meteorite fragments dated from about 7 billion years ago, about 2.5 billion years before the sun, Earth and...

Hindu 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this