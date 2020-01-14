Jolywood Supply N type solar panel to the biggest bifacial Solar plant in Middle East

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Suzhou, China (SPX) Jan 14, 2020



Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. has been named the exclusive bifacial module supplier for the world's largest single-unit N-type solar power station in Oman, Middle East. Jolywood has delivered 105MWac of solar power to the Marubeni Corporation's latest power station using its revolutionary N-type high efficiency bifacial solar cells and modules from June 2019. The power station, will b Suzhou, China (SPX) Jan 14, 2020Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. has been named the exclusive bifacial module supplier for the world's largest single-unit N-type solar power station in Oman, Middle East. Jolywood has delivered 105MWac of solar power to the Marubeni Corporation's latest power station using its revolutionary N-type high efficiency bifacial solar cells and modules from June 2019. The power station, will b 👓 View full article

