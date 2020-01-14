Jolywood Supply N type solar panel to the biggest bifacial Solar plant in Middle East
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Suzhou, China (SPX) Jan 14, 2020
Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. has been named the exclusive bifacial module supplier for the world's largest single-unit N-type solar power station in Oman, Middle East. Jolywood has delivered 105MWac of solar power to the Marubeni Corporation's latest power station using its revolutionary N-type high efficiency bifacial solar cells and modules from June 2019. The power station, will b
