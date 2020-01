Talisay City, Philippines (AFP) Jan 13, 2020 Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning spewed from a volcano south of the Philippine capital on Monday, grounding hundreds of flights as authorities warned of a possible "explosive eruption". Fine grit weighed down trees and turned roads into muddy messes across the region surrounding the Taal volcano, which burst to life Sunday and has forced over 20,000 people to seek refug



Recent related videos from verified sources Taal Volcano Continues To Smoke On Tuesday Morning Smoke and ash continued to spew from the Taal volcano in the Philippines on Tuesday morning. Authorities have warned the eruption could get worse and have plans to evacuate hundreds of thousands of.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:38Published 4 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Lighting In Ash Cloud Bolts of lightning could be seen in an ash cloud as the Taal volcano erupted in the Philippines on Sunday. The volcano's eruption prompted thousands of evacuations in the surrounding area and caused.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:24Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Explosive eruption' fears as volcano spews ash and lava in the Philippines The Philippines sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide deep below the Earth's surface.

SBS 23 hours ago



Small but dangerous: volcano spews ash over Philippine capital A volcano near Manila spewed a massive cloud of ash that drifted across the Philippine capital on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of flights and closure of...

Reuters 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this