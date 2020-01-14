Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jolywood Supply N type solar panel to the biggest bifacial Solar plant in Middle East

Energy Daily Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Jolywood Supply N type solar panel to the biggest bifacial Solar plant in Middle EastSuzhou, China (SPX) Jan 14, 2020

Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. has been named the exclusive bifacial module supplier for the world's largest single-unit N-type solar power station in Oman, Middle East. Jolywood has delivered 105MWac of solar power to the Marubeni Corporation's latest power station using its revolutionary N-type high efficiency bifacial solar cells and modules from June 2019. The power station, will b
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Benefits of switching to solar power [Video]Benefits of switching to solar power

Benefits of switching to solar power

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:59Published

Scientist Proposes Moving Solar System to Save Earth from Asteroids [Video]Scientist Proposes Moving Solar System to Save Earth from Asteroids

Illinois State University physicist Dr. Matthew Caplan suggests in an out-there study that a “stellar engine” powered by the sun could move the solar system trillions of miles to save Earth from a..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil falls 1% as investors reassess Middle East risks

Oil prices fell almost 1% on Tuesday, surrendering some recent gains as investors reconsidered the likelihood of immediate supply disruptions in the Middle East...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Solar power from 'the dark side' unlocked by a new formula

Solar power from 'the dark side' unlocked by a new formulaWest Lafayette IN (SPX) Dec 30, 2019 Most of today's solar panels capture sunlight and convert it to electricity only from the side facing the sky. If the...
Solar Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EINSolarEnergy

EIN Solar Energy Jolywood Supply N type solar panel to the biggest bifacial Solar plant in Middle East https://t.co/TPrC5f8g6z 18 hours ago

luv_solar

Luv Solar Jolywood Supply N type solar panel to the biggest bifacial Solar plant in Middle East https://t.co/ECdkmcCm9b 20 hours ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Jolywood Supply N type solar panel to the biggest bifacial Solar plant in Middle East https://t.co/tWlzjcCh4L 21 hours ago

MasdelMedio

MasdelMedio Jolywood Supply N type solar panel to the biggest bifacial Solar plant in Middle East 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.