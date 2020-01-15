Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Astronomers reveal interstellar thread of one of life's building blocks

Science Daily Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Phosphorus is an essential element for life as we know it. But how it arrived on the early Earth is something of a mystery. Astronomers have now traced the journey of phosphorus from star-forming regions to comets using the combined powers of ALMA and the European Space Agency's probe Rosetta. Their research shows where molecules containing phosphorus form, how this element is carried in comets, and how a particular molecule may have played a crucial role in starting life on Earth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: Building Block Vital For Life on Earth Discovered in Star-Forming Region

Building Block Vital For Life on Earth Discovered in Star-Forming Region 01:04

 Phosphorus, found in our DNA and cell membranes, is essential for life as we know it. Now astronomers have discovered where molecules with phosphorus form and how it’s carried via comets for the first time.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britain's oldest yoga teacher is teaching packed classes at the age of 90 [Video]Britain's oldest yoga teacher is teaching packed classes at the age of 90

Britain's oldest yoga teacher is still teaching packed classes - at the age of 90.Super-fit pensioner Tom Allan only picked up the pastime at the age of 55 as he didn't fancy jogging in the rain.But..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mapping the cosmic journey of phosphorus with Rosetta and ALMA

Mapping the cosmic journey of phosphorus with Rosetta and ALMAAstronomers using the combined powers of ESA’s Rosetta mission and the ground-based Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have traced the journey...
ESA

Astronomers solve mystery of element that helped create life on Earth

Astronomers solve mystery of element that helped create life on EarthAstronomers have solved the mystery of where phosphorus, so key for life on Earth, actually first came from. The element is found in everything from humans to...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

flowingnews1

flowingnews Astronomers reveal interstellar thread of one of life’s building blocks https://t.co/xMEEK0B9il https://t.co/78XY4DUM9C 6 hours ago

ariseandawake

Arise&Awake Astronomers Reveal Interstellar Thread of One of Life’s Building Blocks | ESO https://t.co/nQKuXTmEXK 11 hours ago

axelgaziano

Axel Gaziano Astronomers reveal interstellar thread of one of life's building blocks https://t.co/fcCi9BvdZk https://t.co/AtNQVe0THu 15 hours ago

MutlaqAlHamad

Mutlaq RT @SustainHistory: Astronomers reveal interstellar thread of one of life's building blocks ALMA and Rosetta map the journey of phosphoru… 21 hours ago

xandaolp

Alexandre H.L. Porto RT @maximaxoo: #Space: astronomers reveal #interstellar thread of #Phosphorus, one of #Life’s #BuildingBlocks — phosphorus-bearing molecule… 23 hours ago

HMajesty888

GalacticConnection1 Astronomers Reveal Interstellar Thread of One of Life’s Building Blocks https://t.co/spbru92PpF 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.