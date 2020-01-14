Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Impaired driving -- even once the high wears off

Science Daily Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Researchers have discovered that recreational marijuana use affects driving ability even when users are not intoxicated. Cannabis users had more accidents, drove at higher speeds, and drove through more red lights than non-users.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This dramatic footage shows the moment a mischievous red panda that escaped from a wildlife park on the Isle of Man was recaptur [Video]This dramatic footage shows the moment a mischievous red panda that escaped from a wildlife park on the Isle of Man was recaptur

This dramatic footage shows the moment a mischievous red panda on his second escape attempt from a wildlife park was recaptured after three days at large. An island wide bear-hunt was sparked on..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published

Manhole explosion in China sends boy flying into air after he throws firecracker inside [Video]Manhole explosion in China sends boy flying into air after he throws firecracker inside

A dramatic manhole explosion sent a boy flying into the air after he threw a firecracker into it in north-central China. In the CCTV video, filmed in the city of Dunhuang in Gansu Province on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kashmir: Lessons From The Rise And Fall Of A Decorated Cop – OpEd

For the J&K Police, which till now was being lauded for its resolute anti-militancy operations despite being targeted by terrorists, Dy SP Davinder Singh being...
Eurasia Review

Edwards, No. 23 Texas Tech hold off Kansas State 77-63

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points, Davide Moretti had 14 and No. 23 Texas Tech used a late push to beat Kansas State 77-63...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HealthMDoctor

Health MasterDoctor Health > Pot-Using Drivers Still Impaired After the High Fades:Co - https://t.co/VXwUVgR1KP #health https://t.co/PdYbLvELwv 17 minutes ago

WIDUWall_I

Jim Long @gg067 @TTPoliceService Breaking news for you: "Impaired driving—even once the high wears off" https://t.co/leo2yvEXe6 3 hours ago

cannabis_times

The Cannabis Times Impaired driving -- even once the high wears off https://t.co/RGmZiNcZ7o 3 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Impaired driving -- even once the high wears off https://t.co/Do6JQNb2p4 https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm 4 hours ago

All_CEUs

AllCEUs Counselor Education with Dawn-Elise Snipes Impaired driving -- even once the high wears off Researchers have discovered that recreational marijuana use affect… https://t.co/CNLXyYvz19 4 hours ago

420newsapp

4:20 News iOS App Impaired driving -- even once the high wears off - ScienceDaily via 420News for iOS https://t.co/KQ5egaRiNU 5 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Impaired driving — even once the high wears off https://t.co/ZlnajYP7cA 5 hours ago

TheFitDr

Dr. Stuart Fischer Impaired driving -- even once the high wears off | EurekAlert! Science News https://t.co/yLvM5epnum 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.