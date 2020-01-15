Global  

New feathered dinosaur shows dinosaurs grew up differently from birds

Science Daily Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A new species of feathered dinosaur has been discovered in China. The one-of-a-kind specimen preserves feathers and bones that provide new information about how dinosaurs grew and how they differed from birds.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Dancing dragon' shows feathers grew differently on dinosaurs and birds

An exquisite fossil of a fierce little Chinese dinosaur dubbed the "dancing dragon" that lived 120 million years ago - an older cousin of the Velociraptor - is...
Reuters

Fossil of dinosaur with feathers and 'face filled with sharp teeth' shows how they grew differently from birds

Paleontologists have discovered a new type of dinosaur in China that is shedding new light on how the ancient reptiles grew differently from modern-day birds.
FOXNews.com

