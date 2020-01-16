New Space Force Chief sworn in at White House

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Washington DC (VOA) Jan 15, 2020



Vice President Mike Pence formally swore in Gen. John "Jay" Raymond as the new Chief of Space Operations Tuesday at the White House, a U.S. official told VOA. Raymond assumed the duties of the first head of the Space Force on December 20, 2019, when U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act that officially launched the new force. "The Space Fo Washington DC (VOA) Jan 15, 2020Vice President Mike Pence formally swore in Gen. John "Jay" Raymond as the new Chief of Space Operations Tuesday at the White House, a U.S. official told VOA. Raymond assumed the duties of the first head of the Space Force on December 20, 2019, when U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act that officially launched the new force. "The Space Fo 👓 View full article

