Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Space Force Chief sworn in at White House

Space Daily Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
New Space Force Chief sworn in at White HouseWashington DC (VOA) Jan 15, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence formally swore in Gen. John "Jay" Raymond as the new Chief of Space Operations Tuesday at the White House, a U.S. official told VOA. Raymond assumed the duties of the first head of the Space Force on December 20, 2019, when U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act that officially launched the new force. "The Space Fo
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Space tourism is coming soon says European Space Agency chief

Space tourism is coming soon says European Space Agency chief 04:39

 Space tourism is coming soon says European Space Agency chief

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese man pays $21,000 for ant-sized parking space [Video]Chinese man pays $21,000 for ant-sized parking space

XIAN, CHINA — A massive baller in China dropped over $21,000 on a money parking space. Unfortunately, it looks like it was made for ants. According to Pear Video, the man surnamed Yu showed local..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published

Swearing in the first Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force [Video]Swearing in the first Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force

Vice President Mike Pence swore in General John Raymond as the first Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

Credit: KHSLPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories January 15 A

Here's the latest for Wednesday January 15th: Democratic presidential debate in Iowa; Trump holds rally in Milwaukee; House expected to vote on sending articles...
USATODAY.com

Commander Sworn In As First Member Of New Space Force

Promising to try to avert war from outer space through strength, Gen. John "Jay" Raymond was sworn in as the first commander of the newly created United States...
NPR Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewUSATODAY.comcbs4.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.