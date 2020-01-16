Global  

Obesity crisis blamed for a rise in fatty liver disease amongst young adults

Science Daily Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
One in five young people have fatty liver disease (steatosis), with one in 40 having already developed liver scarring (fibrosis), new research has found. The study is the first to attempt to determine the prevalence of fatty liver disease and fibrosis in young healthy adults in the UK.
