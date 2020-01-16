Global  

Fossil is the oldest-known scorpion

Science Daily Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Scientists studying fossils collected 35 years ago have identified them as the oldest-known scorpion species, a prehistoric animal from about 437 million years ago. The researchers found that the animal likely had the capacity to breathe in both ancient oceans and on land.
