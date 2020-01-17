Wolf puppies unexpectedly play fetch with researchers
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Jan 16, 2020
To the surprise of scientists, wolf puppies learned to play fetch in response to verbal cues from a human researcher. The unexpected phenomenon was described this week in the journal iScience. Dogs are thought to be unique in their propensity to interpret and respond to human cues, but while testing and observing the behavior of wolf pups, researchers were surprised to find the untraine