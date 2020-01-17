Wolf puppies unexpectedly play fetch with researchers

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Jan 16, 2020



To the surprise of scientists, wolf puppies learned to play fetch in response to verbal cues from a human researcher. The unexpected phenomenon was described this week in the journal iScience. Dogs are thought to be unique in their propensity to interpret and respond to human cues, but while testing and observing the behavior of wolf pups, researchers were surprised to find the untraine Washington DC (UPI) Jan 16, 2020To the surprise of scientists, wolf puppies learned to play fetch in response to verbal cues from a human researcher. The unexpected phenomenon was described this week in the journal iScience. Dogs are thought to be unique in their propensity to interpret and respond to human cues, but while testing and observing the behavior of wolf pups, researchers were surprised to find the untraine 👓 View full article

