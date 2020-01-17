Global  

Wolf puppies unexpectedly play fetch with researchers

Wolf puppies unexpectedly play fetch with researchersWashington DC (UPI) Jan 16, 2020

To the surprise of scientists, wolf puppies learned to play fetch in response to verbal cues from a human researcher. The unexpected phenomenon was described this week in the journal iScience. Dogs are thought to be unique in their propensity to interpret and respond to human cues, but while testing and observing the behavior of wolf pups, researchers were surprised to find the untraine
Wolf Puppies Played Fetch In An Experiment, Surprising Scientists

Fetching With Wolves: What It Means That A Wolf Puppy Will Retrieve A Ball

Some wolf puppies will unexpectedly play "fetch," researchers say, showing that an urge to retrieve a ball might be an ancient wolf trait, and not a result of...
NPR

Scientists unexpectedly witness wolf puppies play fetch

When it comes to playing a game of fetch, many dogs are naturals. But now, researchers report that the remarkable ability to interpret human social communicative...
Science Daily

