Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Friday, 17 January 2020
Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030
Washington (AFP) Jan 16, 2020

Microsoft said Thursday it would become "carbon negative" by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by the US tech giant to combat climate change. The company said the initiative would by 2050 remove from the environment all the carbon emissions it has created since it was founded in 1975. "The scientific consensus is clear - the world today is confronted with an urgent carbon crisis," Micr
News video: Microsoft to erase its entire carbon footprint by 2050

Microsoft to erase its entire carbon footprint by 2050 01:43

 Microsoft said on Thursday it aims to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that by 2050, it hopes to have taken out enough to account for all the direct emissions the company has ever made.

JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral [Video]JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral

JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral. JetBlue recently announced its plans to become the first carbon-neutral airline in the United States. . The company said they will begin..

Microsoft: 'carbon-negative' by 2030 even for supply chain

Microsoft is pledging to become 100% “carbon-negative” by 2030 by removing more carbon from the environment than it emits. CEO Satya Nadella said Thursday...
SeattlePI.com

BIM_Scot

Brian Stewart 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 RT @AnthonyOxon: Interesting pledges by Microsoft, particularly the second one: - to be carbon negative by 2030; - to have removed all th… 9 minutes ago

krishna_iam_

Krishna Kumar Kushwaha RT @livemint: The company said the move would, by 2050 remove from the environment all the carbon emissions it has created since it was fou… 10 minutes ago

pravinku

Pravin Upadhyay Microsoft pledges to become Carbon negative by 2030 and by 2050, it wishes to remove all the Carbon it emitted sinc… https://t.co/RXJxWct1Dl 13 minutes ago

SamCrypto5

Samuel ⁦@Microsoft⁩ pledges to be ‘carbon negative’ by 2030 Climate change and environmental impact are going to be one o… https://t.co/7wlm6KqN9Y 15 minutes ago

BIM_Scot

Brian Stewart 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030. Company seeks to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it… https://t.co/6hkqMBy7JT 23 minutes ago

NeVER_nl

NeVER Microsoft pledges to be ‘carbon negative’ by 2030 via @FT https://t.co/nxuBvTnesZ 26 minutes ago

sarahrev

sarahrev “By 2030 Microsoft will be carbon negative, and will remove from the environment all the carbon the company has emi… https://t.co/uz3AVsCj8M 26 minutes ago

MirandaDaviduk

Miranda Daviduk RT @cmittermeier: Yes!! Who’s next? Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030 https://t.co/sAMOv5PV0W 27 minutes ago

