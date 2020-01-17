Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Friday, 17 January 2020 () Washington (AFP) Jan 16, 2020
Microsoft said Thursday it would become "carbon negative" by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by the US tech giant to combat climate change. The company said the initiative would by 2050 remove from the environment all the carbon emissions it has created since it was founded in 1975. "The scientific consensus is clear - the world today is confronted with an urgent carbon crisis," Micr
