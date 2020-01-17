Mogambo khush hua ISRO's telecommunication satellite GSAT-30: All you need to know about its features https://t.co/bjn3s4VM06 https://t.co/mYu8vwzm7m 2 minutes ago

bhushan wadnere ॐ RT @ZeeNews: #ISRO's telecommunication satellite GSAT-30: All you need to know about its features https://t.co/YcDrUWXMSQ https://t.co/QiH… 10 minutes ago

Modi Sarkaar RT @tfipost: First space mission of 2020: #ISRO's communication satellite #GSAT30 put into orbit The GSAT-30 will provide high-quality tele… 18 minutes ago

Daily News ISRO`s telecommunication satellite GSAT-30: All you need to know about its features https://t.co/ynA5bWpPUY 39 minutes ago

tfipost.com First space mission of 2020: #ISRO's communication satellite #GSAT30 put into orbit The GSAT-30 will provide high-q… https://t.co/d4nouFOnbS 43 minutes ago

HEVAN PATEL Congratulations To The Scientists Of @ISRO For The Successful Launch Of Telecommunication Satellite GSAT-30 Into A… https://t.co/Buf0tTyeRo 52 minutes ago

First India India's telecommunication satellite #GSAT30 successfully launched into #GeosynchronousTransferOrbit from Kourou lau… https://t.co/IAwSsMPtqI 54 minutes ago