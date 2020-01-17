Global  

ISRO's telecommunication satellite GSAT-30: All you need to know about its features

Zee News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
After a flight lasting 38 minutes 25 seconds, GSAT-30 separated from the Ariane 5 upper stage in an elliptical Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. 
