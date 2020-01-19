Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ESA trumpets 'world's first space debris removal' with 4-armed junk botherer

The Register Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The world's first crowdsourced space traffic monitoring system | Moriba Jah [Video]The world's first crowdsourced space traffic monitoring system | Moriba Jah

"Most of what we send into outer space never comes back," says astrodynamicist and TED Fellow Moriba Jah. In this forward-thinking talk, Jah describes the space highways orbiting earth and how they're..

Credit: TED     Duration: 05:29Published

ClearSpace wins contract for space debris collecting spacecraft: ESA [Video]ClearSpace wins contract for space debris collecting spacecraft: ESA

The European Space Agency has commissioned the world's first mission to capture a piece of space debris from Earth's orbit in 2025.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:13Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.