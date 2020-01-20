Global  

Toy Story: Hong Kong protest models become major hit

Terra Daily Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Toy Story: Hong Kong protest models become major hitHong Kong (AFP) Jan 20, 2020

Intricately detailed Hong Kong protester figurines have become the latest must-have collectables as toy stores recreate the pro-democracy movement's street battles with police in their shop displays. Stacked on shelves next to comic book superheroes, the models come in a variety of shapes and sizes, some holding make-shift shields and flags, others extinguishing tear gas rounds or playing in
News video: Hong Kong protests: Several arrested as demonstrators defy ban

Hong Kong protests: Several arrested as demonstrators defy ban 02:44

 Tear gas and violence in Hong Kong as thousands defy a police ban on protest marches.

Police arrest organizer of Hong Kong protest after rally turns violent

A prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was arrested by police, his organization said on Monday, after a protest he helped organize in the financial...
Reuters

Police arrest organiser of Hong Kong protest after rally turns violent

A prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was arrested by police, his organisation said on Monday, after a protest he helped organise in the financial...
Reuters India

