Toy Story: Hong Kong protest models become major hit
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Hong Kong (AFP) Jan 20, 2020
Intricately detailed Hong Kong protester figurines have become the latest must-have collectables as toy stores recreate the pro-democracy movement's street battles with police in their shop displays. Stacked on shelves next to comic book superheroes, the models come in a variety of shapes and sizes, some holding make-shift shields and flags, others extinguishing tear gas rounds or playing in