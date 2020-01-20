Global  

RUAG Space develops high-tech-mechanisms for new all-electric satellites

Monday, 20 January 2020
Bern, Switzerland (SPX) Jan 20, 2020

Eutelsat KONNECT satellite has been launched on 16 January on board an European Ariane 5 rocket. The satellite will provide broadband internet services to Africa. For this new generation of European telecommunications satellites, RUAG Space produced mechanisms that point the satellite's electrical engines. The electric propulsion is necessary to bring the satellite exactly into its positio
