NASA, SpaceX complete final major flight test of crew spacecraft
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Washington DC (SPX) Jan 20, 2020
NASA and SpaceX completed a launch escape demonstration of the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket Sunday. This was the final major flight test of the spacecraft before it begins carrying astronauts to the International Space Station under NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The launch escape test began at 10:30 a.m. EST with liftoff from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's
Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket. The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency....