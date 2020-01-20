NASA, SpaceX complete final major flight test of crew spacecraft

Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Washington DC (SPX) Jan 20, 2020



NASA and SpaceX completed a launch escape demonstration of the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket Sunday. This was the final major flight test of the spacecraft before it begins carrying astronauts to the International Space Station under NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The launch escape test began at 10:30 a.m. EST with liftoff from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's


