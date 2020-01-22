Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NASA sounding rocket observing nitric oxide in polar night

Space Daily Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
NASA sounding rocket observing nitric oxide in polar nightWallops Island, VA (SPX) Jan 22, 2020

Aurora, also known as the northern lights, are a sight to behold as they dance across the sky when solar winds collide with the Earth's atmosphere. However, they also contribute to a process that has an adverse impact on the Earth's ozone as nitric oxide is created during the auroral light show. To better understand the abundance of nitric oxide in the polar atmosphere, NASA will lau
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

spacedailycom

SpaceDaily NASA sounding rocket observing nitric oxide in polar night https://t.co/SajS9KQGgx Island, VA (SPX) Jan 22, 2020… https://t.co/p2McxPy2sI 7 hours ago

eresviral

Eres Viral NASA Sounding Rocket Observing Nitric Oxide in Polar Night https://t.co/a1aAGOlBfg 10 hours ago

bdorminey

bruce_dorminey NASA Sounding Rocket Observing Nitric Oxide in Polar Night https://t.co/BgcTKH2wRE 10 hours ago

matiere

matiere* NASA Sounding Rocket Observing Nitric Oxide in Polar Night | NASA https://t.co/PipgxFxbqK PolarNOx will fly on… https://t.co/0oqdXNp1H7 11 hours ago

SarahSp02818871

Sarah Spence 2 Fairbanks. PolarNOx will fly on a NASA Black Brant IX suborbital sounding rocket between 8:04 and 9:04 a.m. EST (… https://t.co/R5aMacbQmm 11 hours ago

SarahSp02818871

Sarah Spence NASA Sounding Rocket Observing Nitric Oxide in Polar Night To better understand the abundance of nitric oxide in t… https://t.co/GqzhcyOxCH 11 hours ago

kellytechnology

Kelly Technology Via #ScienceNow - NASA Sounding Rocket Observing Nitric Oxide in Polar Night https://t.co/kgKwz1Lv3r #NASA #TechNews #environment 12 hours ago

SciTechFliX

SciTech FliX NASA Sounding Rocket Observing Nitric Oxide in Polar Night. #goddard https://t.co/GgP1oG6Dyj The northern lights ma… https://t.co/NbZ7qldSOw 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.