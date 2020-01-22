Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes to India: Can it compete against OnePlus 7T?

Indian Express Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite in India for Rs 38,999

Samsung India on Tuesday brought much-anticipated Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone for a starting price of Rs 38,999 to India. It comes with 4500mAh battery,...
Sify

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date confirmed: Specs, expected price


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

netanstech

NetAns Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: Features, Specifications and Price - https://t.co/n82XpBX6l8 - ... https://t.co/9JwNfnhT5s 58 minutes ago

nirbhikjibon

Pari DNath RT @geekabhishek_: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lite launched starts at ₹38,999 with Exynos 9810 chipset paired with up to 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB a… 1 hour ago

TheNEWSAffinity

News Affinity After the success of Samsung’s flagship phone Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite made its debut this Tuesd… https://t.co/qo2gP0W3PY 1 hour ago

In_AnkitSingla

Ankit Singla RT @IndiaTodayTech: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched at a starting price of Rs 38,999. Here's why it's a better deal than the… 2 hours ago

amankhajanchi

Aman RT @gadgetbridge: Compare: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 https://t.co/7jq3ATJ8KY 2 hours ago

IndiaTodayTech

IndiaTodayTech Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched at a starting price of Rs 38,999. Here's why it's a better deal than… https://t.co/vn6awQCH0s 2 hours ago

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Which Android Phone Should You Buy For Rs 40,000 https://t.co/fxIXPUSGy5 2 hours ago

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: Price, Feature, Specs and More https://t.co/1oxghfdKz3 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.