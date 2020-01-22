Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes to India: Can it compete against OnePlus 7T?

NetAns Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: Features, Specifications and Price - https://t.co/n82XpBX6l8 - ... https://t.co/9JwNfnhT5s 58 minutes ago Pari DNath RT @geekabhishek_: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lite launched starts at ₹38,999 with Exynos 9810 chipset paired with up to 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB a… 1 hour ago News Affinity After the success of Samsung’s flagship phone Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite made its debut this Tuesd… https://t.co/qo2gP0W3PY 1 hour ago Ankit Singla RT @IndiaTodayTech: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched at a starting price of Rs 38,999. Here's why it's a better deal than the… 2 hours ago Aman RT @gadgetbridge: Compare: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 https://t.co/7jq3ATJ8KY 2 hours ago IndiaTodayTech Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched at a starting price of Rs 38,999. Here's why it's a better deal than… https://t.co/vn6awQCH0s 2 hours ago Sunder Barange Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Which Android Phone Should You Buy For Rs 40,000 https://t.co/fxIXPUSGy5 2 hours ago Sunder Barange Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: Price, Feature, Specs and More https://t.co/1oxghfdKz3 2 hours ago