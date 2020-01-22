Call for media: ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano returns from commanding the Space Station
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Press Release N° 28–2020
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano is returning to Earth after six months on the International Space Station. He will land with Alexander Skvortsov and Christina Koch in Kazakhstan on 6 February 2020 after 201 days in space. Luca will fly directly to ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne for an expected arrival around 21:00 GMT (22:00 CET).
