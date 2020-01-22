Global  

Call for media: ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano returns from commanding the Space Station

ESA Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Press Release N° 28–2020

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano is returning to Earth after six months on the International Space Station. He will land with Alexander Skvortsov and Christina Koch in Kazakhstan on 6 February 2020 after 201 days in space. Luca will fly directly to ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne for an expected arrival around 21:00 GMT (22:00 CET).
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Astronauts Replace Space Station Batteries On Third All-Female Spacewalk

Astronauts Replace Space Station Batteries On Third All-Female Spacewalk 00:31

 American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch conducted a spacewalk Monday outside the International Space Station to wrap up battery replacement work they began last week.

