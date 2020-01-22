Global  

Scientists Unearth 33 Viruses, Long Locked in Tibetan Glacier

Newsmax Wednesday, 22 January 2020
As the world works to control the spread of a deadly coronavirus in China, scientists are studying unknown, 15,000-year-old viruses that have long been locked in a glacier on the northwestern Tibetan Plateau of China, according to Live Science. The research uncovered 33...
