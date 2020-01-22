Scientists Unearth 33 Viruses, Long Locked in Tibetan Glacier Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

As the world works to control the spread of a deadly coronavirus in China, scientists are studying unknown, 15,000-year-old viruses that have long been locked in a glacier on the northwestern Tibetan Plateau of China, according to Live Science. The research uncovered 33... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DSMWcom Scientists Unearth 33 Viruses, Long Locked in Tibetan Glacier https://t.co/BdOBwQGmMa 1 hour ago EndGame What cold go wrong? Scientists Unearth 33 Viruses, Long Locked in Tibetan Glacier https://t.co/BwtNiSKKXS #Newsmax via @Newsmax 4 hours ago