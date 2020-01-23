Global  

Europe boosts China flight checks as killer virus spreads

Terra Daily Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Europe boosts China flight checks as killer virus spreadsLondon (AFP) Jan 22, 2020

European airports from London to Moscow stepped up checks Wednesday on flights from the Chinese city at the heart of a new SARS-like virus that has killed 17 people and spread to the United States. Britain advised against "all but essential travel" to Wuhan - the central China city from where the virus spread - while European health authorities put the threat of the virus spreading to "mod
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China

Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China 01:58

 WUHAN, CHINA — A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing China's National Health Commission. The state-run Xinhua news agency on Monday reported that the commission confirmed the virus is capable...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Coronavirus continues to spread amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Coronavirus continues to spread amid Lunar New Years celebrations

Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China closes off large city to stop spread of deadly virus

BEIJING (AP) — China closed off a city of more than 11 million people Thursday in an unprecedented effort to try to stop the spread of a deadly new virus that...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleTerra Daily

Steep losses in China stocks hit Asia, oil tumbles as virus fears grow

Asian shares tumbled on Thursday, led by the biggest slide in Chinese stocks in more than eight months, as investors grew more anxious about the spread of a new...
Reuters

