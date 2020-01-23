Global health emergencies: A rarely used call to action Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )





The World Health Organisation (WHO) is holding emergency talks Thursday in Geneva to decide whether a deadly Geneva (AFP) Jan 22, 2020The World Health Organisation (WHO) is holding emergency talks Thursday in Geneva to decide whether a deadly virus outbreak in China constitutes a "public health emergency of international concern". The designation is rare and only used for the gravest outbreaks which are considered "serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected". The classification would imply that the disease, which has kille 👓 View full article

