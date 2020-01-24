Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China Focus: China to complete Beidou-3 satellite system in 2020

GPS Daily Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
China Focus: China to complete Beidou-3 satellite system in 2020Beijing (XNA) Dec 29, 2019

China will finish the construction of the BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3), with another two geostationary orbit satellites to be launched before June 2020, said BDS Spokesperson Ran Chengqi on Friday. Friday marks the one-year anniversary of China's BDS-3 system providing global service. Ran said at a press conference of the State Council Information Office that with the
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's very own navigation system, Beidou, near completion [Video]China's very own navigation system, Beidou, near completion

BEIJING — China announced on December 27 that it is only a few months away from completing its own satellite-based position system called Beidou. China has already launched 53 satellites,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published

Chinese global navigation system Beidou nears completion [Video]Chinese global navigation system Beidou nears completion

China announced on December 27 that it is only a few months away from completing its own satellite-based position system called Beidou.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China launches two more BeiDou satellites for GPS system

Xichang (XNA) Nov 25, 2019 China launched two satellites of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center...
GPS Daily

US Congress green lights India's NavIC as regional satellite navigation system

US Congress green lights India's NavIC as regional satellite navigation systemNew Delhi (Sputnik) Dec 12, 2019 The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is a federal law specifying the annual budget and expenditure for the US...
GPS Daily


Tweets about this

scwiggs

*squiggle 🙃😠😉 Re my last tweet. President Trump would NOT focus on saving lives and dead set against allowing the likes of Bain C… https://t.co/plFGLDwhRt 1 day ago

alt_brainnews

Alt-Brain News [beta] Prosecutor slams Weinstein's 'complete lack of empathy' as focus turns to China's transparency. 2 days ago

EmmaREMAT

Emma Davin RT @MrsKavanagh79: No trip to China Town would be complete without a visit to the supermarket! We enjoyed our focus snack of spring rolls,… 2 days ago

MrsKavanagh79

Sarah Kavanagh No trip to China Town would be complete without a visit to the supermarket! We enjoyed our focus snack of spring ro… https://t.co/SETIhLvYK8 2 days ago

wenqing70759967

wenqing RT @AmbLiuXiaoMing: In 2020, China will achieve the first centenary goal, namely, to complete the building of a moderately prosperous socie… 3 days ago

AmbLiuXiaoMing

Liu Xiaoming In 2020, China will achieve the first centenary goal, namely, to complete the building of a moderately prosperous s… https://t.co/ZUWOsiovze 4 days ago

Tsinghua_sem

Tsinghua SEM Alumni RT @auditchina: Thanks to @Kathleen_Hays and @PaulAllenLive @Bloomberg for having me on to talk about how our survey of Chinese CEOs with… 5 days ago

SecularLiberal9

Adheesh T RT @sandeep_PT: China has SL in its complete grip. SL cannot pay back the billions in any scenario. Unless India builds its financial muscl… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.