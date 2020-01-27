Global  

Hopes fade for those trapped as Turkey quake toll rises

Hopes fade for those trapped as Turkey quake toll risesElazig, Turkey (AFP) Jan 26, 2020

Hopes faded Sunday of finding more survivors from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey as more bodies were pulled from the rubble and the death toll climbed to 35. Nearly 4,000 rescue workers combed through debris in freezing temperatures, helped by mechanical diggers, in vain hopes of finding anyone alive in the city of Elazig. Three bodies were found in the city centre, 38 hours aft
