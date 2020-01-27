Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bartolomeo starts its journey to the International Space Station

Space Daily Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Bartolomeo starts its journey to the International Space StationBremen, Germany (SPX) Jan 27, 2020

The Bartolomeo research platform, developed by Airbus for the International Space Station (ISS), has been delivered to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. The move marks a further step towards something never before seen in space: with its planned launch in March, the European-built Bartolomeo is set to become the first commercial research platform to be attached to the ISS. Bartolom
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: 'They Don't Twinkle': Astronomer Reveals What Stars Look Like From International Space Station

'They Don't Twinkle': Astronomer Reveals What Stars Look Like From International Space Station 00:56

 An astronomer describes what stars look like from the International Space Station.

Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring [Video]SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday. The intentional explosion proved its Crew Dragon capsule can take astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket failure. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space [Video]Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space

Phil's old inventing buddy Kenneth (guest star Josh Gad) -- who's now a fancy tech titan -- comes back to tell Phil (Ty Burrell) that he has a surprise for him: a ticket to the international space..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ESA and Airbus sign contract for Bartolomeo platform on the International Space Station

ESA and Airbus sign contract for Bartolomeo platform on the International Space StationBremen, Germany (SPX) Jan 24, 2020 The Bartolomeo platform from Airbus gives new opportunities for research on the International Space Station (ISS). The...
Space Daily

Elon Musk can have SpaceX. We'll visit the ISS with LEGO.

Elon Musk is determined to get humans into space (and eventually Mars) on his SpaceX rockets — and ASAP.  But, in the meantime, the space travel company CEO...
Mashable Also reported by •geek.comThe Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SciNewsRo

SciNews RT @AirbusSpace: The #Bartolomeo platform developed by Airbus for @Space_Station has been delivered to the Kennedy Space Center marking a f… 23 minutes ago

spacedailycom

SpaceDaily Bartolomeo starts its journey to the International Space Station https://t.co/kgPbcTN9FP, Germany (SPX) Jan 27, 20… https://t.co/1G1FlULewi 48 minutes ago

AirbusSpace

Airbus Space The #Bartolomeo platform developed by Airbus for @Space_Station has been delivered to the Kennedy Space Center mark… https://t.co/pg1Ca4GpFB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.