'Vampire' star spotted by NASA’s planet-hunting Kepler space telescope

Monday, 27 January 2020
Scientists have used data from NASA’s Kepler space telescope to discover a “vampire” star “sucking” the life out of another star.
NASA Spots A 'Vampire' Star System Undergoing Mysterious Phenomenon

NASA Spots A 'Vampire' Star System Undergoing Mysterious Phenomenon

 NASA's Kepler spotted a vampire star system.

Building Block Vital For Life on Earth Discovered in Star-Forming Region

Phosphorus, found in our DNA and cell membranes, is essential for life as we know it. Now astronomers have discovered where molecules with phosphorus form and how it's carried via comets for the..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:04Published

NASA's Hubble Telescope Sees An 'Angel' In Space

NASA's Hubble Telescope captured an image of an "angel" in space.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published


NASA's Kepler Spots Vampire Star System in Super-Outburst Mode

This newly-discovered dwarf nova system has a white dwarf star stripping material from a brown dwarf "friend."
geek.com

