NASA selects first commercial destination module for International Space Station

Space Daily Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
NASA selects first commercial destination module for International Space Station

NASA has selected Axiom Space of Houston to provide at least one habitable commercial module to be attached to the International Space Station as the agency continues to open the station for commercial use. "NASA has once again recognized the hard work, talent, and experience of Houstonians as we expand the International Space Station and promote commercial opportunities in space," said Se
Credit: AmazeLab
News video: SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring

SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring 01:03

 NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will head to the International Space Station on the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission, SpaceX’s first manned test flight. It will be the first time an American spacecraft carries NASA astronauts since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.

The Next Space Frontier Starts With Mining the Moon [Video]The Next Space Frontier Starts With Mining the Moon

Our scientific understanding of the universe is advancing at an unprecedented rate. Join Focal Point as we meet the people building tomorrow’s world. Witness the astonishing discoveries that will..

SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring [Video]SpaceX Could Launch Astronauts Into Space This Spring

According to Business Insider, SpaceX completed an explosive test on Sunday. The intentional explosion proved its Crew Dragon capsule can take astronauts to safety in the event of a rocket..

NASA, SpaceX complete final major flight test of crew spacecraft

NASA, SpaceX complete final major flight test of crew spacecraftWashington DC (SPX) Jan 20, 2020 NASA and SpaceX completed a launch escape demonstration of the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket Sunday....
Bartolomeo starts its journey to the International Space Station

Bartolomeo starts its journey to the International Space StationBremen, Germany (SPX) Jan 27, 2020 The Bartolomeo research platform, developed by Airbus for the International Space Station (ISS), has been delivered to the...
