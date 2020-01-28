Global  

Women grab limelight at India's Republic Day pageantry

Terra Daily Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Women grab limelight at India's Republic Day pageantryNew Delhi (AFP) Jan 26, 2020

Huge crowds gathered for India's Republic Day parade Sunday, with women taking centre-stage at the annual pomp-filled spectacle of military might featuring army tanks, horses and camels. For the first time, the riders performing daredevil stunts on motorbikes to the delight of the crowds lining New Delhi's central Rajpath boulevard, were women. Inspector Seema Nag saluted the gathered VI
