Women grab limelight at India's Republic Day pageantry
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () New Delhi (AFP) Jan 26, 2020
Huge crowds gathered for India's Republic Day parade Sunday, with women taking centre-stage at the annual pomp-filled spectacle of military might featuring army tanks, horses and camels. For the first time, the riders performing daredevil stunts on motorbikes to the delight of the crowds lining New Delhi's central Rajpath boulevard, were women. Inspector Seema Nag saluted the gathered VI
India's Republic Day chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also known as Trump of the tropics. Why? Well, he too is an ultra nationalist, who assumed power in Brazil in 2019 on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda. His campaign slogan was Brazil before everything and God above all. He is...