Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Another reason to reduce man-made ozone: To cool a warming planet

Another reason to reduce man-made ozone: To cool a warming planet

Terra Daily Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Another reason to reduce man-made ozone: To cool a warming planetBethlehem, PA (SPX) Jan 28, 2020

While elected officials in the U.S. debate a proposed "Green New Deal" and U.S. President Donald Trump derides "prophets of doom" in Davos, environmental scientists continue to gather evidence about how changes to industry could mitigate the harms of climate change. In a News and Views article in Nature Climate Change ("Cleaner Air is a Win-Win," 10.1038/s41558-019-0685-4) Lehigh Universit
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tourist and sea lion share a shady spot for a nap in the Galapagos [Video]Tourist and sea lion share a shady spot for a nap in the Galapagos

The Galapagos Islands are one of the most incredible places on the planet. Their diverse wildlife and plants make this the islands an adventure for nature lovers of all types. One of the most amazing..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Frozen Planet: The day of the reindeer [Video]Frozen Planet: The day of the reindeer

Producer Dan Rees introduces the Dolgan people, who live in the far north of Siberia near the Taymyr Peninsula. Their culture is deeply intertwined with reindeer, which is the only reason they can..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.