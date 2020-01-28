Global  

CryoSat sheds new light on Antarctica's biggest glacier

Terra Daily Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
CryoSat sheds new light on Antarctica's biggest glacierParis (ESA) Jan 28, 2020

Ice loss from Pine Island Glacier has contributed more to sea-level rise over the past four decades than any other glacier in Antarctica. However, the way this huge glacier is thinning is complex, leading to uncertainty about how it is likely to raise sea level in the future. Thanks to ESA's CryoSat mission, scientists have now been able to shed new light on these complex patterns of ice loss.
