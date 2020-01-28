Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > New Space Force chief visits crew at Cavalier Air Station

New Space Force chief visits crew at Cavalier Air Station

Space Daily Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
New Space Force chief visits crew at Cavalier Air StationCavalier AFS ND (AFNS) Jan 27, 2020

Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force chief of space operations, visited here, Jan. 10, for his first in-depth look at the Cavalier mission and to provide Spartan Airmen insight into the future of Space Force. Cavalier AFS is the only isolated stateside installation in the Air Force. Located 15 miles west of the city of Cavalier, North Dakota, and 15 miles south of the Canadian border, Cavali
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: US Space Force logo boldly goes when others have gone before

US Space Force logo boldly goes when others have gone before 01:18

 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump officially dropped the brand spanking new U.S. Space Force logo on January 24, and it boldly went where no man has gone before—except maybe Star Trek. Space reports that Donald unveiled the new Space Force logo over Twitter, his unofficial...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Travis Air Force Base Prepares For Flight Of U.S. Coronavirus Evacuees From China [Video]Travis Air Force Base Prepares For Flight Of U.S. Coronavirus Evacuees From China

Allen Martin reports on preparations for the arrival of coronavirus evacuees headed to Travis Air Force Base (2-4-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:40Published

Everyday Tech We Wouldn't Have Without Space Travel [Video]Everyday Tech We Wouldn't Have Without Space Travel

You can partially thank NASA for the selfie craze.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Space Force seeks civilians to join staff

US Space Force seeks civilians to join staffSan Antonio TX (SPX) Jan 29, 2020 The U.S. Space Force, the new branch of the Armed Forces established Dec. 20, has begun advertising to fill civilian staff...
Space Daily

Take a detailed video tour of the International Space Station with your new space dads

2020 marks 20 years of continuous human presence on the International Space Station, and it has evolved significantly over the decades. On Sunday, the European...
Mashable Also reported by •Space DailyBusiness Wire

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.