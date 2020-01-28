Tiny salamander's huge genome may harbor the secrets of regeneration

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

If scientists can find the genetic basis for the axolotl's ability to regenerate, they might be able to find ways to restore damaged tissue in humans. But they have been thwarted in the attempt by another peculiarity of the axolotl -- it has the largest genome of any animal yet sequenced, 10 times larger than that of humans.


