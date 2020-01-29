Global  

Meteorite chunk contains unexpected evidence of presolar grains

Space Daily Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Meteorite chunk contains unexpected evidence of presolar grains

An unusual chunk in a meteorite may contain a surprising bit of space history, based on new research from Washington University in St. Louis. Presolar grains - tiny bits of solid interstellar material formed before the sun was born - are sometimes found in primitive meteorites. But a new analysis reveals evidence of presolar grains in part of a meteorite where they are not expected to be f
