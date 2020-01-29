SpaceX launches Falcon 9 on 4th Starlink mission

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Cape Canaveral FL (SPX) Jan 29, 2020
SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 carrying it's third batch of 60 Starlink satellites. Launch was 9:06 a.m. Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The satellites were successfully deployed a little over one hour after launch. SpaceX originally said the launch would occur Monday morning, but pushed that to Tuesday because of rain and clouds near the pad.
On Monday November 11, 2019, SpaceX launched 60 satellites into space on the Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Starlink mission. The goal of the launch is to bring fast reliable internet to those who don't currently have access.