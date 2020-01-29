Global  

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 on 4th Starlink mission

Space Daily Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 on 4th Starlink missionCape Canaveral FL (SPX) Jan 29, 2020

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 carrying it's third batch of 60 Starlink satellites. Launch was 9:06 a.m. Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The satellites were successfully deployed a little over one hour after launch. SpaceX originally said the launch would occur Monday morning, but pushed that to Tuesday because of rain and clouds near the pad.
News video: SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission

SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission 00:41

 On Monday November 11, 2019, SpaceX launched 60 satellites into space on the Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Starlink mission. The goal of the launch is to bring fast reliable internet to those who don't currently have access.

