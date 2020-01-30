Moonstruck: Japan billionaire cancels hunt for lunar love
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Tokyo (AFP) Jan 30, 2020
A Japanese billionaire who launched a public search for a girlfriend willing to join him on a trip into space abruptly cancelled the hunt on Thursday, despite attracting nearly 30,000 applicants. Yusaku Maezawa earlier this month said he was looking for a mate willing to join him when he heads on a trip around the Moon in 2023 or later, as the first private passenger on a voyage offered by E