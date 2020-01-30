Moonstruck: Japan billionaire cancels hunt for lunar love Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Tokyo (AFP) Jan 30, 2020



A Japanese billionaire who launched a public search for a girlfriend willing to join him on a trip into space abruptly cancelled the hunt on Thursday, despite attracting nearly 30,000 applicants. Yusaku Maezawa earlier this month said he was looking for a mate willing to join him when he heads on a trip around the Moon in 2023 or later, as the first private passenger on a voyage offered by E Tokyo (AFP) Jan 30, 2020A Japanese billionaire who launched a public search for a girlfriend willing to join him on a trip into space abruptly cancelled the hunt on Thursday, despite attracting nearly 30,000 applicants. Yusaku Maezawa earlier this month said he was looking for a mate willing to join him when he heads on a trip around the Moon in 2023 or later, as the first private passenger on a voyage offered by E 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Billionaire Maezawa cancels search for lunar love despite 27,722 applicants A Japanese billionaire who launched a public search for a girlfriend willing to join him on a trip into space abruptly cancelled the project on Thursday, despite...

Japan Today 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this