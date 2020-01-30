Global  

Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong Kong

Terra Daily Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong KongHong Kong (AFP) Jan 30, 2020

Long queues form at pharmacies and crowds of panic-buyers strip supermarket shelves in Hong Kong as fears spread through the crowded metropolis over China's new coronavirus epidemic. As a city that lost nearly 300 people to the SARS virus in 2003, Hong Kongers are taking few chances over the latest disease outbreak that began in central China and has since spread. Usually clogged streets
