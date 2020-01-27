Global  

China sees deadliest day yet as global virus fears mount

Thursday, 30 January 2020
China sees deadliest day yet as global virus fears mountWuhan, China (AFP) Jan 30, 2020

China reported its biggest single-day jump in novel coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as confirmation that three Japanese evacuated from the outbreak's epicentre were infected deepened fears about a global contagion. The World Health Organization, which initially downplayed the severity of a disease that has now killed 170 nationwide, warned all governments to be "on alert" as it weighed wheth
Wall Street slides on China virus fears

Wall Street slides on China virus fears 01:31

 U.S. stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

