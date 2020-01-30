SpaceX launches fourth batch of Starlink satellites
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Jan 29, 2020
SpaceX launched the latest installment of the Starlink satellite network as planned at 9:06 a.m. EST on Wednesday into a sunny but cool Florida winter sky. The Falcon 9 rocket carried 60 more Starlink spacecraft into orbit, the fourth time for such a feat. The mission lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, about 8 miles northeast of the Kennedy Space Cent
Elon Musk's private spaceflight company, SpaceX, has successfully launched the fourth batch of the Starlink Satellites into the orbit and also performed a...