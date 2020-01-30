Global  

SpaceX launches fourth batch of Starlink satellites

Space Daily Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
SpaceX launches fourth batch of Starlink satellitesWashington DC (UPI) Jan 29, 2020

SpaceX launched the latest installment of the Starlink satellite network as planned at 9:06 a.m. EST on Wednesday into a sunny but cool Florida winter sky. The Falcon 9 rocket carried 60 more Starlink spacecraft into orbit, the fourth time for such a feat. The mission lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, about 8 miles northeast of the Kennedy Space Cent
News video: SpaceX launches second batch of 2020 Starlink satellites

SpaceX launches second batch of 2020 Starlink satellites 01:20

 SpaceX launched its fourth batch of 60 Starlink satellites on Wednesday (January 29), the second of its 2020 push to get 1.5k satellites into space to become operational before year&apos;s end.

SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission [Video]SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission

On Monday November 11, 2019, SpaceX launched 60 satellites into space on the Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Starlink mission. The goal of the launch is to bring fast reliable internet to those who..

Digital Trends Live 1.29.20 | How Tech Has Changed NFL Broadcasting + Starlink Gets Another 60 Sats [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.29.20 | How Tech Has Changed NFL Broadcasting + Starlink Gets Another 60 Sats

On Digital Trends Live today: SpaceX successfully launched another 60 Starlink satellites into space this morning; Apple posted record results of $91.8 billion on the back of strong demand for the..

SpaceX Deploys 50% Satellites For Its Global Internet Dream

Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company, SpaceX, has successfully launched the fourth batch of the Starlink Satellites into the orbit and also performed a...
Watch SpaceX launch its fourth batch of internet-beaming Starlink satellites

Watch SpaceX launch its fourth batch of internet-beaming Starlink satellitesA week after performing a crucial test flight for NASA, SpaceX is poised to launch yet another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida. This mission is tasked with sending...
