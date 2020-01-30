SpaceX launches fourth batch of Starlink satellites

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Jan 29, 2020



SpaceX launched the latest installment of the Starlink satellite network as planned at 9:06 a.m. EST on Wednesday into a sunny but cool Florida winter sky. The Falcon 9 rocket carried 60 more Starlink spacecraft into orbit, the fourth time for such a feat. The mission lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, about 8 miles northeast of the Kennedy Space Cent


