Tesla stock zooms as carmaker marks earnings 'turning point'New York (AFP) Jan 30, 2020

Tesla shares surged Thursday after strong quarterly earnings accelerated the evolution of Elon Musk's electric car pioneer from troubled start-up to the world's second most valuable automaker. The company cautioned about a potential impact from the new coronavirus sweeping China, a hub for production and sales, but investors cheered as Tesla said it was again bringing forward the launch of i
News video: Tesla, Microsoft, Facebook earnings roundup

Tesla, Microsoft, Facebook earnings roundup 01:01

 Tesla and Microsoft topped Wall Street earnings expectations on Wednesday, while Facebook reported rising costs and expenses. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

