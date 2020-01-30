Thailand sees apparent success treating virus with drug cocktail

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bangkok (AFP) Feb 2, 2020



A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after she was treated with a cocktail of anti-virals used to treat flu and HIV, Thailand's health ministry said Sunday. The 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after Thai doctors administered the combination, doctor Kriengsak Attipornwanich said during the ministry's daily press briefing.



0

