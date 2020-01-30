Thailand sees apparent success treating virus with drug cocktail
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Bangkok (AFP) Feb 2, 2020
A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after she was treated with a cocktail of anti-virals used to treat flu and HIV, Thailand's health ministry said Sunday. The 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after Thai doctors administered the combination, doctor Kriengsak Attipornwanich said during the ministry's daily press briefing.
This is the heartwarming moment a Chinese tourist stood in an airport handing out face masks - his personal contribution to the fight against the coronavirus.
Footage from Wednesday (January 29) morning shows the anonymous man standing in the check-in area of the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok,...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Maria Ressa Good news? Thailand sees apparent success treating novel coronavirus with drug cocktail https://t.co/ws6gAFtfRQ via @rapplerdotcom8 seconds ago
Ц.Дөлгөөн RT @AFP: A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after she was treated with a cocktail of anti-vira… 11 seconds ago
Baronian Consulting Thailand sees apparent success treating virus with drug cocktail https://t.co/6hjjT8isRY via @Yahoo37 seconds ago