Mudslide traps 500 tourists in Canadian ski resort Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Montreal (AFP) Feb 2, 2020



Some 500 tourists were trapped inside a ski resort in western Canada on Sunday after a mudslide destroyed the access road, local media reported. Heavy rains knocked loose mud and debris, and the ensuing mudslide washed out about 0.6 miles (one kilometer) of the only access road to the Sasquatch Mountain Resort, the British Columbia transportation ministry said in a statement. It said tha Montreal (AFP) Feb 2, 2020Some 500 tourists were trapped inside a ski resort in western Canada on Sunday after a mudslide destroyed the access road, local media reported. Heavy rains knocked loose mud and debris, and the ensuing mudslide washed out about 0.6 miles (one kilometer) of the only access road to the Sasquatch Mountain Resort, the British Columbia transportation ministry said in a statement. It said tha 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this