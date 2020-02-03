Global  

Uber suspends 240 Mexican accounts to prevent coronavirus spread

Indian Express Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Tweets about this

CallmeFL1NT

🔴 Patrol Desk RT @sergioaved: $uber has suspended 240 user accounts in Mexico to contain the potential spread of coronavirus, this is the UberVirus Low… 8 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Uber suspends 240 Mexican accounts to prevent coronavirus spread By: Bloomberg | Published: February 3, 2020 8… https://t.co/nJlUQEcLdT 43 minutes ago

ExpressTechie

Express Technology #coronavirus: Uber has suspended 240 user accounts in Mexico to prevent the spread https://t.co/FGFIJ16fFf 59 minutes ago

r0h1n

Rohin Dharmakumar RT @jonrussell: Uber is suspending passenger accounts to try to help control the spread of coronavirus (this is in Mexico) https://t.co/ZuQ… 1 hour ago

ally_divergent

Ally Oakenshield Uber Suspends 240 Mexican Accounts to Prevent Coronavirus Spread https://t.co/7PbVgP17MZ via @Businessliveme.com 3 hours ago

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Uber Suspends 240 Mexican Accounts to Prevent Coronavirus Spread https://t.co/11ijbsHB40 3 hours ago

jonrussell

Jon Russell Uber is suspending passenger accounts to try to help control the spread of coronavirus (this is in Mexico) https://t.co/ZuQzrnvFzc 3 hours ago

Chyan

Chyan Phang Good to see @Uber take #Coronavirus measures to safeguard drivers and passengers. https://t.co/jdV6SX53f0 4 hours ago

