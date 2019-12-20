Massive asteroid explosion that killed the dinosaurs benefited bacteria, study says

The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago also killed nearly 75 percent of all species on the planet. However, a new study suggests one form of life thrived thanks to the massive blast — bacteria.



