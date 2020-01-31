Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Greta Thunberg puts Africa's climate activists in media spotlight

Greta Thunberg puts Africa's climate activists in media spotlight

Terra Daily Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg puts Africa's climate activists in media spotlightStockholm (AFP) Jan 31, 2020

After a racism debate in Davos on the invisibility of African climate activists, Greta Thunberg held a press conference Friday with fellow eco warriors from Kenya, Uganda and South Africa to stress the importance of their voices. Vanessa Nakate of Uganda was at the heart of a viral debate at the World Economic Forum in Davos after she was cropped out of a news agency photo of young activists
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize [Video]Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize The 17-year-old was nominated by two members of Sweden’s Left Party, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling. According to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize [Video]Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Greta Thunberg was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | 'The African perspective is always so under-reported' - Thunberg puts Africa's climate activists in spotlight

After a racism debate in Davos on the invisibility of African climate activists, Greta Thunberg held a press conference Friday with eco warriors from Kenya,...
News24

Africa: African Youth Activists Warn of 'Great Danger' From Climate Chaos

[Thomson Reuters Foundation] London -Swedish teen Greta Thunberg lent her star power to focus attention on "under-reported" African perspectives on climate...
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Primal_Digest

Primal Digest @DanGlover1 Greta Thunberg puts Africa’s climate activists in media spotlight https://t.co/LYvop3ha3r https://t.co/bi6sxmaFsf 6 hours ago

shady2brandals

-A Marshall Mathers RT @jakpost: Greta Thunberg puts Africa's climate activists in media spotlight #jakpost https://t.co/uMizMXFXPM 19 hours ago

AlexJayZA

Alex Jay #NotCroppedOut Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg held a press conference on Friday with young Eco Warriors from… https://t.co/jlVNI4gDiM 20 hours ago

jakpost

The Jakarta Post Greta Thunberg puts Africa's climate activists in media spotlight #jakpost https://t.co/uMizMXFXPM 22 hours ago

JakpostLife

Jakpost Life Greta Thunberg puts Africa's climate activists in media spotlight #jakpostlife https://t.co/xatIPX594D 23 hours ago

Dispatch_DD

The Daily Dispatch “This is the time for the world to listen to the activists from Africa and to pay attention to their stories ... Th… https://t.co/xr0W9VlGaf 1 day ago

em_dic

Alice Appel "The continent is home to 17 percent of the world's population and more than a quarter of its nations, but only acc… https://t.co/3p3bfA0mg0 2 days ago

smollboy_abby

Abbas Syed عباس سَید RT @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL: Greta Thunberg puts Africa’s climate activists in media spotlight #ARYNews https://t.co/UEwqXL3wuR 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.