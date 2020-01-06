TCL set to end deal making BlackBerry smartphones

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () San Francisco (AFP) Feb 3, 2020
Chinese electronics group TCL will stop producing BlackBerry-branded smartphones this year, the companies said Monday, leaving it unclear whether that will be the end of the line for the once-dominant handsets. At the end of August, TCL will no longer have rights to design, make or sell BlackBerry smartphones, the Canadian company said in a message shared on Twitter. "The future is brigh
In the past few years, BlackBerry has made a return to the smartphone market, thanks to a partnership with TCL. But today, BlackBerry announced its Android... 9to5Google Also reported by •The Verge •The Next Web •TechCrunch