Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > TCL set to end deal making BlackBerry smartphones

TCL set to end deal making BlackBerry smartphones

Energy Daily Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
TCL set to end deal making BlackBerry smartphonesSan Francisco (AFP) Feb 3, 2020

Chinese electronics group TCL will stop producing BlackBerry-branded smartphones this year, the companies said Monday, leaving it unclear whether that will be the end of the line for the once-dominant handsets. At the end of August, TCL will no longer have rights to design, make or sell BlackBerry smartphones, the Canadian company said in a message shared on Twitter. "The future is brigh
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

TCL’s a sleeping giant, and its being woken up by 5G [Video]TCL’s a sleeping giant, and its being woken up by 5G

The new TCL 10 smartphone range includes a sub-$500 5G model and It turns out the emerging network technology is crucial to the brand's end-to-end Global expansion.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BlackBerry’s Android smartphones will stop being sold in August 2020

In the past few years, BlackBerry has made a return to the smartphone market, thanks to a partnership with TCL. But today, BlackBerry announced its Android...
9to5Google Also reported by •The VergeThe Next WebTechCrunch

Blackberry ends agreement with Chinese-manufacturer TCL to make, sell phones

BlackBerry Mobile says TCL Communication will stop making and selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices, an agreement struck in December 2016 as part of...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

NetfusionD

Netfusion Digital TCL set to end deal making BlackBerry smartphones https://t.co/HV2ushuN2D https://t.co/ONqS0RI7Vr 1 hour ago

CandidRaven

Raven E. RT @TechXplore_com: TCL set to end deal making #BlackBerry smartphones https://t.co/EywtGOJKpl 5 hours ago

nickliewky

nick liew kok yeang RT @staronline: The end of Blackberry smartphones? https://t.co/Ql7CG6ky2T 5 hours ago

staronline

The Star The end of Blackberry smartphones? https://t.co/Ql7CG6ky2T 5 hours ago

ETTelecom

ETTelecom ETTelecom | TCL set to end deal making BlackBerry smartphones https://t.co/2kMYXWqaO5 6 hours ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #TCL set to end deal making #BlackBerry smartphones https://t.co/ovXAgkxzde #Sharjah24 https://t.co/7MwpqqTDcu 7 hours ago

bilyonaryo_ph

Bilyonaryo TCL set to end deal making BlackBerry smartphones https://t.co/555PFjvYJJ @BlackBerry @AFP #BilyonaryoMobile https://t.co/5zNhKOpXDG 8 hours ago

TechXplore_com

TechXplore TCL set to end deal making #BlackBerry smartphones https://t.co/EywtGOJKpl 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.