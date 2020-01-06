TCL set to end deal making BlackBerry smartphones

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

San Francisco (AFP) Feb 3, 2020



Chinese electronics group TCL will stop producing BlackBerry-branded smartphones this year, the companies said Monday, leaving it unclear whether that will be the end of the line for the once-dominant handsets. At the end of August, TCL will no longer have rights to design, make or sell BlackBerry smartphones, the Canadian company said in a message shared on Twitter. "The future is brigh San Francisco (AFP) Feb 3, 2020Chinese electronics group TCL will stop producing BlackBerry-branded smartphones this year, the companies said Monday, leaving it unclear whether that will be the end of the line for the once-dominant handsets. At the end of August, TCL will no longer have rights to design, make or sell BlackBerry smartphones, the Canadian company said in a message shared on Twitter. "The future is brigh 👓 View full article

