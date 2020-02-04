Global  

Sand dunes can 'communicate' with each other

Science Daily Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Even though they are inanimate objects, sand dunes can 'communicate' with each other. A team from the University of Cambridge has found that as they move, sand dunes interact with and repel their downstream neighbors.
News video: Sand Dunes 'Communicate' With Each Other, Scientists Say

Sand Dunes 'Communicate' With Each Other, Scientists Say 00:50

 Sand dunes clearly can’t talk, but, according to scientists, they do “communicate” with one another.

Dune! Move Over! [Video]Dune! Move Over!

Sand dunes are inanimate objects, so they don't think or feel. However, CNN reports new research reveals sand dunes can communicate with their neighbors and let them know they need space. Cambridge..

Scientists Find Sand Dunes 'Communicate' With Each as they Migrate [Video]Scientists Find Sand Dunes 'Communicate' With Each as they Migrate

University of Cambridge researchers captured the movement of sand dunes with high-speed cameras and found they “communicate” by creating turbulence like the wake behind a boat.

