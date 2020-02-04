Paekakariki rocks RT @NewstalkZB: Study finds sand dunes can communicate with each other https://t.co/Gcj1usemsH https://t.co/kYnMF79PFG 15 minutes ago AlBashir Yakubu RT @CNN: Sand dunes are inanimate objects, so they don't think or feel, but they can communicate with their neighbors and let them know the… 21 minutes ago Newstalk ZB Study finds sand dunes can communicate with each other https://t.co/Gcj1usemsH https://t.co/kYnMF79PFG 27 minutes ago Ali Sand dunes can 'communicate' with each other https://t.co/yhcrSvOCu7 29 minutes ago Ted Wade Sand dunes can 'communicate' with each other Define "communicate." https://t.co/kEPdzzTSwA 33 minutes ago Carol duBois Sand dunes can 'communicate' with each other https://t.co/kFt8Uhg0pF 41 minutes ago Feedpushr feeds. Sand dunes can 'communicate' with each other https://t.co/NB5zZjMPei 42 minutes ago Pattie Sand dunes can 'communicate' with each other https://t.co/j0QNR2FzvP 43 minutes ago