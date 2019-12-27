Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Coin-sized smart insulin patch, potential diabetes treatment

Coin-sized smart insulin patch, potential diabetes treatment

Science Daily Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Researchers have further developed a smart insulin-delivery patch that could one day monitor and manage glucose levels in people with diabetes and deliver the necessary insulin dosage. The adhesive patch, about the size of a quarter, is simple to manufacture and intended for once-a-day use.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 12-26-19 [Video]Health Headlines - 12-26-19

In today's health headlines we talk about the new law that raises the age to be able to purchase tobacco and vaping products to the age of 21. Diabetes patients are turning to the black market for..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:31Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.