Coin-sized smart insulin patch, potential diabetes treatment Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Researchers have further developed a smart insulin-delivery patch that could one day monitor and manage glucose levels in people with diabetes and deliver the necessary insulin dosage. The adhesive patch, about the size of a quarter, is simple to manufacture and intended for once-a-day use. 👓 View full article

