HawkEye 360 awarded study contract by the National Reconnaissance Office

Herndon VA (SPX) Dec 12, 2019



HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data analytics, reports it has been awarded a contract for a commercial RF survey study from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Through the contract, HawkEye 360 will examine the integration of commercial RF capabilities and products into the NRO's geospatial int

